Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Shares Sold by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank lessened its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 48.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,611 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 17,606 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,028,745 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,886,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,767 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 74,645.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 29,236,805 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,058,665,000 after purchasing an additional 29,197,690 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 39.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,991,802 shares of the airline’s stock worth $715,615,000 after purchasing an additional 6,244,136 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,213,320 shares of the airline’s stock worth $613,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 91,675.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,296,139 shares of the airline’s stock worth $515,021,000 after purchasing an additional 15,279,472 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Trading Up 5.2 %

NYSE:LUV opened at $24.30 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12 month low of $21.91 and a 12 month high of $40.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a PE ratio of 32.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.16.

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The airline reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 1.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LUV shares. Bank of America cut Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Citigroup cut their target price on Southwest Airlines from $32.75 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Southwest Airlines from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.06.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a total fleet of 770 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

