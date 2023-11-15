Sonendo, Inc. (NYSE:SONX) Short Interest Down 15.8% in October

Sonendo, Inc. (NYSE:SONX – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 410,600 shares, a drop of 15.8% from the October 15th total of 487,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 269,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of SONX stock opened at $0.25 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.95. Sonendo has a 12 month low of $0.21 and a 12 month high of $2.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 6.83, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonendo during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sonendo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sonendo in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sonendo in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Sonendo by 210.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 11,267 shares during the period. 59.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Sonendo from $1.00 to $0.40 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Sonendo from $3.00 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Sonendo from $5.00 to $4.60 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Sonendo from $1.75 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

Sonendo, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes devices for root canal therapy in the United States and Canada. It provides GentleWave, a tooth decay treatment, a technology platform designed for cleaning and disinfecting the microscopic spaces within teeth without the need to remove tooth structure.

