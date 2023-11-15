Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Sold by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank decreased its position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 662 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Snowflake by 3.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,414,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,069,681,000 after buying an additional 400,044 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,399,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206,014 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,782,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,229,000 after purchasing an additional 165,875 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 48,395.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,467,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,458,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,420,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,733,000 after purchasing an additional 251,486 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.74% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Snowflake
In related news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.07, for a total value of $222,961.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,913 shares in the company, valued at $31,108,013.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 13,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.49, for a total value of $2,036,487.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,847 shares in the company, valued at $6,310,453.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.07, for a total value of $222,961.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 182,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,108,013.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 92,024 shares of company stock worth $14,649,994. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Snowflake Stock Up 4.5 %
Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.12. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.07% and a negative net margin of 35.22%. The company had revenue of $674.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.67) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have weighed in on SNOW shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Snowflake from $189.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Snowflake from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.52.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SNOW
Snowflake Profile
Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Snowflake
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Analyst says Archer Aviation may double. Is it time to buy?
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Alibaba’s bottom is in: Analysts see a monster rally ahead
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- TripAdvisor is on AI-powered recovery from record lows
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.