SilverCrest Metals Inc (CVE:SIL) Senior Officer Anne Yong Sells 50,000 Shares

SilverCrest Metals Inc (CVE:SIL – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Anne Yong sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.23, for a total value of C$361,345.00.

SilverCrest Metals Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of CVE SIL opened at C$8.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.25 billion and a P/E ratio of -83.53. The company has a current ratio of 5.50, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. SilverCrest Metals Inc has a 12-month low of C$2.85 and a 12-month high of C$8.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on SilverCrest Metals from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on SilverCrest Metals from C$7.50 to C$7.75 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut SilverCrest Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$12.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd.

About SilverCrest Metals

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

