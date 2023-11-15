Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Short Interest Update

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,130,000 shares, a growth of 17.7% from the October 15th total of 3,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Silvercorp Metals Stock Performance

Shares of SVM opened at $2.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $404.03 million, a P/E ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.02. Silvercorp Metals has a 52-week low of $2.08 and a 52-week high of $4.20.

Silvercorp Metals Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a $0.0125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.2%. Silvercorp Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Silvercorp Metals

Silvercorp Metals Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SVM. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Silvercorp Metals by 2,438.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,621,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557,847 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Silvercorp Metals by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,789,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423,408 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Silvercorp Metals by 2,243.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,421,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,173 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Silvercorp Metals by 5,130.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,001,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after acquiring an additional 982,800 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Silvercorp Metals by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,731,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,342,000 after buying an additional 777,799 shares during the period. 24.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds a 100% interest in the Kuanping silver-lead-zinc-gold project located in located in Shanzhou District, Sanmenxia City, Henan Province, China; Ying project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; Gaocheng (GC) mine located in Guangdong Province, China; and Baiyunpu (BYP) mine located in Hunan Province, China.

