Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Short Interest Update

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,130,000 shares, a growth of 17.7% from the October 15th total of 3,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Silvercorp Metals Stock Performance
Shares of SVM opened at $2.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $404.03 million, a P/E ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.02. Silvercorp Metals has a 52-week low of $2.08 and a 52-week high of $4.20.
Silvercorp Metals Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a $0.0125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.2%. Silvercorp Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.67%.
Silvercorp Metals Company Profile
Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds a 100% interest in the Kuanping silver-lead-zinc-gold project located in located in Shanzhou District, Sanmenxia City, Henan Province, China; Ying project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; Gaocheng (GC) mine located in Guangdong Province, China; and Baiyunpu (BYP) mine located in Hunan Province, China.
