Short Interest in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) Increases By 17.6%

Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,540,000 shares, a growth of 17.6% from the October 15th total of 2,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 282,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.0 days. Approximately 19.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Sonic Automotive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Benchmark upped their price target on Sonic Automotive from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Stephens upped their price target on Sonic Automotive from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Sonic Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Sonic Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.75.

Insider Transactions at Sonic Automotive

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sonic Automotive

In other news, CFO Heath Byrd sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $205,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 168,622 shares in the company, valued at $9,105,588. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,086 shares of company stock worth $2,056,992. Insiders own 40.95% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SAH. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 263.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Sonic Automotive in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Sonic Automotive in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Sonic Automotive in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 48.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sonic Automotive Trading Up 9.7 %

NYSE:SAH opened at $54.46 on Wednesday. Sonic Automotive has a 1-year low of $39.02 and a 1-year high of $62.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.22. Sonic Automotive had a positive return on equity of 32.73% and a negative net margin of 0.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Sonic Automotive will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Sonic Automotive Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Sonic Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is -85.29%.

Sonic Automotive Company Profile

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in three segments, Franchised Dealerships, EchoPark, and Powersports. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products for its guests.

