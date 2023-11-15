Short Interest in PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) Expands By 17.4%

PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 52,000 shares, a growth of 17.4% from the October 15th total of 44,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 536,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
PIMCO High Income Fund Trading Up 2.2 %
PIMCO High Income Fund stock opened at $4.45 on Wednesday. PIMCO High Income Fund has a 52 week low of $4.13 and a 52 week high of $5.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.72.
PIMCO High Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a $0.048 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About PIMCO High Income Fund
PIMCO High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in U.S. dollar denominated high-yield corporate debt obligations.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than PIMCO High Income Fund
- How to Invest in Fertilizer
- Analyst says Archer Aviation may double. Is it time to buy?
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Alibaba’s bottom is in: Analysts see a monster rally ahead
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- TripAdvisor is on AI-powered recovery from record lows
Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.