Short Interest in PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) Expands By 17.4%

Posted by on Nov 15th, 2023

PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHKGet Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 52,000 shares, a growth of 17.4% from the October 15th total of 44,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 536,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

PIMCO High Income Fund Trading Up 2.2 %

PIMCO High Income Fund stock opened at $4.45 on Wednesday. PIMCO High Income Fund has a 52 week low of $4.13 and a 52 week high of $5.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.72.

PIMCO High Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a $0.048 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO High Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Centric Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

About PIMCO High Income Fund

PIMCO High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in U.S. dollar denominated high-yield corporate debt obligations.

