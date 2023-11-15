Short Interest in PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) Expands By 17.4%

PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 52,000 shares, a growth of 17.4% from the October 15th total of 44,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 536,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

PIMCO High Income Fund Trading Up 2.2 %

PIMCO High Income Fund stock opened at $4.45 on Wednesday. PIMCO High Income Fund has a 52 week low of $4.13 and a 52 week high of $5.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.72.

Get PIMCO High Income Fund alerts:

PIMCO High Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a $0.048 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About PIMCO High Income Fund

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO High Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Centric Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

PIMCO High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in U.S. dollar denominated high-yield corporate debt obligations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.