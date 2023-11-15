Short Interest in Nano Labs Ltd (NASDAQ:NA) Grows By 18.3%

Nano Labs Ltd (NASDAQ:NA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 75,100 shares, a growth of 18.3% from the October 15th total of 63,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nano Labs during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nano Labs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nano Labs during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. 0.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nano Labs Stock Up 9.6 %

NASDAQ NA opened at $1.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.28 and a 200 day moving average of $1.50. Nano Labs has a one year low of $0.92 and a one year high of $2.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

Nano Labs Company Profile

Nano Labs Ltd operates as a fabless integrated circuit design company and product solution provider in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It develops high throughput computing and high-performance computing chips. The company also offers distributed computing and storage solutions, smart network interface cards, and vision computing chips, as well as distributed rendering technology.

