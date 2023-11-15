Short Interest in Alset Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAX) Increases By 12.1%

Alset Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,600 shares, a growth of 12.1% from the October 15th total of 15,700 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 20,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Alset Capital Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of ACAX stock opened at $10.70 on Wednesday. Alset Capital Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $4.68 and a fifty-two week high of $15.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.08.

Institutional Trading of Alset Capital Acquisition

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACAX. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Alset Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,396,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alset Capital Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,430,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Alset Capital Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,599,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Alset Capital Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alset Capital Acquisition by 352.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 37,147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

Alset Capital Acquisition Company Profile

Alset Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have any significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Alset Capital Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Bethesda, Maryland.

