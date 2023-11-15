Short Interest in Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) Grows By 23.6%

Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 704,900 shares, an increase of 23.6% from the October 15th total of 570,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 178,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days. Currently, 3.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on AFYA. TheStreet upgraded Afya from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Afya from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $16.50 to $20.50 in a report on Friday, October 13th.

Get Afya alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AFYA

Afya Stock Performance

Shares of Afya stock opened at $18.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.03 and its 200-day moving average is $14.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.87. Afya has a one year low of $9.66 and a one year high of $18.27.

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 28th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $143.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.57 million. Afya had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 15.02%. Equities analysts predict that Afya will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Afya

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Afya during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Afya in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Afya in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Afya by 160.4% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Afya by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.13% of the company’s stock.

Afya Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Undergrad, Continuing Education, and Digital Services. It offers educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Afya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Afya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.