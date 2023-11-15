Short Interest in Affinity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFBI) Decreases By 19.0%

Affinity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFBI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a drop of 19.0% from the October 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insider Activity at Affinity Bancshares

In other Affinity Bancshares news, Director Robin S. Reich bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.86 per share, for a total transaction of $89,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,076 shares in the company, valued at $268,609.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Affinity Bancshares

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Affinity Bancshares by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Affinity Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Affinity Bancshares by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 7,650 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Affinity Bancshares by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Affinity Bancshares by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 36,286 shares in the last quarter. 15.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Affinity Bancshares Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of AFBI stock opened at $14.01 on Wednesday. Affinity Bancshares has a 1 year low of $11.29 and a 1 year high of $16.50. The stock has a market cap of $89.97 million, a PE ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 0.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.64 and its 200-day moving average is $13.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Affinity Bancshares (NASDAQ:AFBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Affinity Bancshares had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 15.42%. The company had revenue of $7.53 million for the quarter.

Affinity Bancshares Company Profile

Affinity Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Affinity Bank that engages in the provision of various banking products and services in Georgia. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

