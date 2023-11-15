Short Interest in Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Grows By 33.3%

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,160,000 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the October 15th total of 1,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 514,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days.
Affimed Trading Down 3.2 %
NASDAQ:AFMD opened at $0.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 5.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.43 and a 200-day moving average of $0.60. The company has a market cap of $47.42 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 2.08. Affimed has a one year low of $0.22 and a one year high of $2.51.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Affimed by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,207,510 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,120,000 after purchasing an additional 24,584 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Affimed by 6.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,523,667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 144,380 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Affimed by 345.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,109,471 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635,580 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Affimed by 105.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,057,347 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Affimed by 4.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,433,094 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 67,313 shares during the last quarter. 30.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Affimed Company Profile
Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Germany, and Europe. Its lead product candidates include AFM13 that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for CD30-positive lymphoma, Phase II clinical trial for hodgkin lymphoma, and completed Phase II clinical study for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; AFM24, a tetravalent, bispecific epidermal growth factor receptor, and CD16A-binding innate cell engager, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of advanced cancers; and AFM28, an innate cell engager (ICE), which is in preclinical development to treat acute myeloid leukemia.
