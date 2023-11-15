Short Interest in Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Grows By 33.3%

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,160,000 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the October 15th total of 1,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 514,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days.

NASDAQ:AFMD opened at $0.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 5.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.43 and a 200-day moving average of $0.60. The company has a market cap of $47.42 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 2.08. Affimed has a one year low of $0.22 and a one year high of $2.51.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Affimed by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,207,510 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,120,000 after purchasing an additional 24,584 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Affimed by 6.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,523,667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 144,380 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Affimed by 345.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,109,471 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635,580 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Affimed by 105.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,057,347 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Affimed by 4.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,433,094 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 67,313 shares during the last quarter. 30.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AFMD. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Affimed in a research report on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Affimed in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Affimed from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Affimed in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Affimed in a report on Friday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Affimed presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.50.

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Germany, and Europe. Its lead product candidates include AFM13 that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for CD30-positive lymphoma, Phase II clinical trial for hodgkin lymphoma, and completed Phase II clinical study for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; AFM24, a tetravalent, bispecific epidermal growth factor receptor, and CD16A-binding innate cell engager, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of advanced cancers; and AFM28, an innate cell engager (ICE), which is in preclinical development to treat acute myeloid leukemia.

