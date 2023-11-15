ShaMaran Petroleum (CVE:SNM) Stock Price Up 12.5%

Shares of ShaMaran Petroleum Corp. (CVE:SNM – Get Free Report) rose 12.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 1,045,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 342% from the average daily volume of 236,296 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

ShaMaran Petroleum Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$126.90 million, a PE ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 186.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.05.

About ShaMaran Petroleum

ShaMaran Petroleum Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops and produces oil and gas properties. It holds interest in the Atrush Block production sharing contract in the Kurdistan region of Iraq; and in the Sarsang Production Sharing Contract in Kurdistan. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

