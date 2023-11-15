Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Burlington Stores by 58.2% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 68.8% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter.

BURL stock opened at $132.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.23. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.66 and a twelve month high of $239.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $131.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 41.25% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BURL. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Burlington Stores in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, August 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Burlington Stores from $213.00 to $211.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Burlington Stores currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.45.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

