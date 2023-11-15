Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 2,871 Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,457 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 2,871 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,833 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 14,343 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 8,159 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,441 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BUD shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. HSBC upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $68.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.50.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock opened at $61.23 on Wednesday. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1-year low of $51.66 and a 1-year high of $67.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The consumer goods maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The firm had revenue of $15.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

