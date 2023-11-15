Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 197 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in STLD. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the first quarter worth $27,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 91.1% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the third quarter worth $35,000. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STLD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.89.

Steel Dynamics Stock Performance

NASDAQ STLD opened at $110.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.47. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.55 and a twelve month high of $136.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The basic materials company reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by ($0.07). Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The company had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 14.66 EPS for the current year.

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 10.90%.

Steel Dynamics declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, November 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Steel Dynamics news, Director Bradley S. Seaman sold 4,717 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.72, for a total transaction of $517,549.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,097,810.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Profile

(Free Report)

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

Featured Stories

