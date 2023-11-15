Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 662 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CAH. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth about $220,230,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth about $215,893,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 75.4% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,548,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525,324 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 677.5% during the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,350,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 19,124.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 991,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,810,000 after acquiring an additional 986,801 shares in the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on CAH. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cardinal Health

In other Cardinal Health news, CEO Stephen M. Mason sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.32, for a total transaction of $3,274,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,261,838.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Cardinal Health news, CEO Deborah Weitzman sold 6,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.81, for a total transaction of $602,804.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,969,781.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen M. Mason sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.32, for a total transaction of $3,274,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,261,838.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,907 shares of company stock valued at $5,662,662. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Stock Down 1.9 %

CAH opened at $102.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $92.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.08. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.53 and a twelve month high of $105.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 168.69, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.76.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.33. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.07% and a negative return on equity of 60.27%. The firm had revenue of $54.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.5006 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 327.87%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

