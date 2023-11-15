Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SWK. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 4.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 3.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 22.2% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 58.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 54,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,580,000 after buying an additional 19,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 7.8% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 8,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Up 5.9 %

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $89.05 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $83.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -228.33, a PEG ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.32. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.27 and a 1-year high of $104.21.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a positive return on equity of 0.70% and a negative net margin of 0.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is presently -830.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.80.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

