Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 4,749 Shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,749 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in ING Groep by 143.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in ING Groep during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Smithfield Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of ING Groep in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of ING Groep during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 11.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.41% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on ING Groep in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

ING Groep Stock Performance

ING Groep stock opened at $13.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $50.49 billion, a PE ratio of 6.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.46. ING Groep has a fifty-two week low of $11.00 and a fifty-two week high of $14.99.

ING Groep Profile

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in six segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line Banking.

