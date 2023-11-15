Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 118,824 Shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Free Report) by 340.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 153,771 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 118,824 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ambev were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ABEV. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Ambev by 37.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,039,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,357,000 after buying an additional 280,753 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Ambev by 7.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,788,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,235,000 after purchasing an additional 264,696 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Ambev by 38.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 503,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 140,617 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Ambev by 35.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 35,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 9,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ambev by 3.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 131,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 4,984 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Ambev from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ambev currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.74.

Shares of NYSE:ABEV opened at $2.80 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.61 and a 200 day moving average of $2.85. The stock has a market cap of $44.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.12. Ambev S.A. has a 12 month low of $2.40 and a 12 month high of $3.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe and Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

