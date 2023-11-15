Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 870 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IBB. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 9.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 9.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 18,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 11.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. DCF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $912,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 22.6% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IBB opened at $117.91 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $120.86 and its 200 day moving average is $125.86. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $111.83 and a fifty-two week high of $138.74.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th were given a $0.1532 dividend. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

