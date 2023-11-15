Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Invests $472,000 in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,447 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $472,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Baidu by 88.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,631,331 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $300,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,917 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Baidu by 12,844.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 955,034 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $144,134,000 after purchasing an additional 947,656 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Baidu in the first quarter worth approximately $65,683,000. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Baidu during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,187,000. Finally, Hhlr Advisors LTD. purchased a new stake in Baidu during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,258,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BIDU opened at $109.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $122.63 and its 200 day moving average is $131.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Baidu, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.41 and a 12 month high of $160.88.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BIDU shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Baidu from $228.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Baidu from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Baidu from $183.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Baidu from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Baidu in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.81.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

