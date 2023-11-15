Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS – Free Report) by 12.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,333 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,709 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Woodside Energy Group were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Woodside Energy Group in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Woodside Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Woodside Energy Group by 63.8% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group in the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 3,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. 3.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WDS shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of Woodside Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Woodside Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Woodside Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th.

Woodside Energy Group Price Performance

WDS opened at $21.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.40. Woodside Energy Group Ltd has a twelve month low of $19.95 and a twelve month high of $26.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Woodside Energy Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a yield of 13.5%.

Woodside Energy Group Company Profile

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, marketing, and sale of hydrocarbons in Oceania, Africa, the Americas, Asia, and the Caribbean. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil. It holds interests in the Pluto LNG, Northwest Shelf, Wheatstone and Julimar-Brunello, Bass Strait, Pyrenees FPSO, Macedon, Scarborough, Sangomar, Trion, Calypso, Browse, Wildling, Atlantis, Woodside Solar project, Sunrise and Troubadour, and Pluto Train 2 projects, as well as Liard basin.

Further Reading

