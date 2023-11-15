Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 200.0% in the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 204.7% in the first quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 707.4% in the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWO opened at $223.91 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $220.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $231.24. The stock has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $203.42 and a fifty-two week high of $255.10.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

