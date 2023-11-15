Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,832 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPQ. Berkshire Hathaway Inc increased its stake in HP by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 120,952,818 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $3,549,965,000 after buying an additional 16,476,783 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in HP by 114,461.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,538,630 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $310,043,000 after buying an additional 11,528,558 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in HP in the 4th quarter worth about $151,025,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in HP by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,639,525 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $393,364,000 after buying an additional 2,686,976 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in HP by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,440,460 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $2,713,127,000 after buying an additional 2,170,423 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

HP Stock Performance

NYSE:HPQ opened at $28.28 on Wednesday. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.22 and a fifty-two week high of $33.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.60.

HP Increases Dividend

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The computer maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86. HP had a net margin of 4.23% and a negative return on equity of 113.55%. The business had revenue of $13.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be paid a $0.2756 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. This is a boost from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $978,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 728,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,752,901. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $978,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 728,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,752,901. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $124,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $668,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,457,179 shares of company stock worth $388,231,371 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on HPQ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of HP from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Citigroup raised shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of HP from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Edward Jones raised shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of HP from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.82.

About HP

(Free Report)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

See Also

