Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $417,000 Stock Holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,573 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 827 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in British American Tobacco during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,349,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in British American Tobacco by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 13,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in British American Tobacco by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 62,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 18,540 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in British American Tobacco by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 62,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 3,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in British American Tobacco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,041,000. 7.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BTI opened at $31.43 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.28 and its 200 day moving average is $32.52. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12 month low of $28.92 and a 12 month high of $42.36.

Several research firms have commented on BTI. Citigroup began coverage on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Monday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus cut shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, British American Tobacco has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

