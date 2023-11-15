Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $403,000 Position in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Teck Resources in the second quarter valued at about $126,000. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Teck Resources in the second quarter valued at about $210,000. Credit Agricole S A boosted its position in Teck Resources by 25.2% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 3,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Teck Resources by 186.1% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 114,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,754,000 after buying an additional 74,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Management LLC acquired a new position in Teck Resources in the second quarter valued at about $253,000. 59.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teck Resources Trading Up 0.5 %

TECK opened at $36.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $18.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.86. Teck Resources Limited has a fifty-two week low of $31.42 and a fifty-two week high of $49.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Free Report ) (TSE:TECK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.20). Teck Resources had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teck Resources Limited will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on TECK. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Teck Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $78.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.91.

Teck Resources Profile

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

