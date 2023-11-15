Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $371,000 Stock Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,877 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VEEV. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Veeva Systems by 90,363.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 98,398,383 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,456,312,000 after buying an additional 98,289,612 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $259,703,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Veeva Systems by 1,578.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $319,616,000 after buying an additional 1,414,726 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Veeva Systems by 3.2% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,262,249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,886,099,000 after buying an additional 320,018 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Veeva Systems by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,256,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $231,001,000 after purchasing an additional 301,700 shares during the last quarter. 80.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Veeva Systems

In other Veeva Systems news, COO Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $272,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 21,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,692,380. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Veeva Systems news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.07, for a total value of $1,045,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,007,626.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,238 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $272,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,692,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,768 shares of company stock worth $7,990,190 in the last 90 days. 10.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Veeva Systems Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of NYSE:VEEV opened at $173.56 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $201.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.73. Veeva Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $157.00 and a twelve month high of $225.49. The company has a market cap of $27.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.28, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.87.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 24.20%. The firm had revenue of $590.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $242.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $227.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.83.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

