Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $347,000 Holdings in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Free Report) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 848 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Banner were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Banner by 1.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Banner by 0.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 38,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,271,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Banner by 2.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Banner by 2.7% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Banner by 9.7% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. 84.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BANR shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on Banner from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Banner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on Banner from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.75.

Banner Trading Up 8.1 %

Shares of BANR stock opened at $45.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Banner Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.31 and a fifty-two week high of $71.63.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $154.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.00 million. Banner had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 26.88%. Research analysts forecast that Banner Co. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Banner Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Banner’s dividend payout ratio is 33.86%.

Banner Profile

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

