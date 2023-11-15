Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP – Free Report) by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,406 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Korea Electric Power were worth $435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Korea Electric Power by 85.1% during the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 40,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 18,655 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Korea Electric Power in the second quarter valued at $104,000. PDS Planning Inc boosted its holdings in Korea Electric Power by 22.1% in the second quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 21,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,942 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Korea Electric Power in the second quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its holdings in Korea Electric Power by 37.8% in the second quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 147,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 40,485 shares during the period. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:KEP opened at $6.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.97. Korea Electric Power Co. has a 12-month low of $5.93 and a 12-month high of $8.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95.

Korea Electric Power ( NYSE:KEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 8th. The utilities provider reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter. Korea Electric Power had a negative net margin of 25.16% and a negative return on equity of 50.81%. The business had revenue of $15.70 billion during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Korea Electric Power in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Nuclear Power Generation, Thermal Power Generation, and Others segments.

