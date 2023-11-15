Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Grows Position in LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,346 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,670 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in LG Display were worth $420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of LG Display by 82.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 779,380 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,438,000 after acquiring an additional 352,719 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of LG Display by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 645,527 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after acquiring an additional 12,061 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of LG Display by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 596,321 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,781,000 after acquiring an additional 101,843 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its position in shares of LG Display by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 390,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after acquiring an additional 120,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of LG Display by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 200,439 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 14,052 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

LG Display Trading Up 4.6 %

NYSE LPL opened at $5.20 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.40. LG Display Co., Ltd. has a 12 month low of $4.23 and a 12 month high of $6.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.34.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LG Display ( NYSE:LPL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The electronics maker reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.03. LG Display had a negative net margin of 20.53% and a negative return on equity of 42.32%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LG Display Co., Ltd. will post -2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LPL shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of LG Display from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LG Display in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

LG Display Company Profile

LG Display Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels. Its TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, mobile devices, and automotive displays.

