Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Grows Position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 35.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 810 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Celanese by 77.9% in the 2nd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after acquiring an additional 7,785 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Celanese by 0.4% in the second quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 72,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,426,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Celanese by 7.9% during the second quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 81,674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,458,000 after purchasing an additional 5,951 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese during the second quarter worth $675,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC grew its position in Celanese by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 5,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Celanese from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Celanese from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler cut Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $120.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Celanese from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Celanese from $124.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.63.

Celanese Trading Up 6.7 %

Shares of CE opened at $125.79 on Wednesday. Celanese Co. has a 1-year low of $96.52 and a 1-year high of $131.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.54. The stock has a market cap of $13.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.28.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.30. Celanese had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 18.93%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.94 earnings per share. Celanese’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celanese Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 30th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.09%.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

