Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 23.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,967 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IQV. Old North State Trust LLC increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 342.2% during the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 597 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 62.3% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 224 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at IQVIA

In other news, insider Constantinos Panagos sold 27,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.67, for a total value of $5,700,238.39. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,973,547.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on IQV shares. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $250.00 to $229.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut shares of IQVIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $248.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, IQVIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.57.

IQVIA Stock Performance

Shares of IQV stock opened at $200.46 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $198.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $167.42 and a one year high of $241.86. The firm has a market cap of $36.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.42.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

