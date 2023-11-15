Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Buys 26,000 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 128.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 46,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KEY. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,183,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,543,000 after purchasing an additional 135,193 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 177.0% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 525,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,750,000 after purchasing an additional 335,457 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 212,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,757,000 after acquiring an additional 20,384 shares in the last quarter. 77.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KEY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Argus lowered their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KeyCorp has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.03.

KeyCorp Stock Up 9.9 %

NYSE:KEY opened at $11.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $8.53 and a fifty-two week high of $20.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.56.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. KeyCorp had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

