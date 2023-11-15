Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 52 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 952 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 138.2% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 81 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in United Rentals during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 46.4% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 82 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 257.7% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 93 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 89.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 14,157 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total transaction of $6,728,397.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,379 shares in the company, valued at $3,031,747.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Rentals Price Performance

NYSE:URI opened at $477.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $437.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $424.06. The company has a market cap of $32.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.82. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $325.15 and a 52-week high of $492.33.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $11.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.32 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 37.00% and a net margin of 17.15%. United Rentals’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 40.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 7th. United Rentals’s payout ratio is currently 17.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on United Rentals from $520.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on United Rentals from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on United Rentals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on United Rentals from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on United Rentals from $482.00 to $521.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $455.25.

United Rentals Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

