Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 153 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,314 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 370.1% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 13,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 10,874 shares during the last quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 172.3% in the 2nd quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 5,228 shares during the last quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 79,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,767,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 22,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gould Asset Management LLC CA grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 27,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 2,243 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of ESGD opened at $71.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $64.43 and a 12-month high of $75.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.42.

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.