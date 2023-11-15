Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 143 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 5.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,795 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in Hess in the 2nd quarter valued at $351,000. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC bought a new position in Hess in the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in Hess by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 81,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,012,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in Hess by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 98,134 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,341,000 after buying an additional 3,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Hess by 189.6% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,855 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 3,833 shares during the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Argus upgraded Hess from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $171.00 price target (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Hess in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Hess from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Hess from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $189.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Hess in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.06.

Hess Price Performance

HES stock opened at $143.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $153.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.17. The stock has a market cap of $44.16 billion, a PE ratio of 27.70 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Hess Co. has a 1 year low of $113.82 and a 1 year high of $167.75.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 14.94%. The company’s revenue was down 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hess Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th were issued a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 15th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.72%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hess news, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 24,319 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total transaction of $3,815,894.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 113,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,835,959.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Hess Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

