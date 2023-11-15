Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 17.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,564 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $4,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the first quarter worth $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 40.1% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 1,772.7% in the first quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. 42.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.60.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Up 2.8 %

RY stock opened at $87.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of $77.90 and a 1-year high of $104.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $85.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.12. The firm has a market cap of $122.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.84.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.14. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The firm had revenue of $10.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.54 billion. Research analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.019 per share. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 25th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 51.62%.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

