Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Shares Sold by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. reduced its position in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Robert Half were worth $3,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RHI. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Robert Half by 8.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,340,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in shares of Robert Half by 4.0% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 5,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Robert Half by 13.9% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 238,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,235,000 after buying an additional 29,121 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half in the first quarter valued at about $837,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Robert Half by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half Stock Performance

Shares of RHI stock opened at $80.48 on Wednesday. Robert Half Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.65 and a 1 year high of $89.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.82.

Robert Half Announces Dividend

Robert Half ( NYSE:RHI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Robert Half had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Robert Half Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. Robert Half’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.54%.

Insider Activity

In other Robert Half news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 14,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total value of $1,108,537.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 209,927 shares in the company, valued at $15,776,014.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Robert Half from $88.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Robert Half in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Robert Half from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Robert Half from $84.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Robert Half in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Robert Half has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.63.

Robert Half Company Profile

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

