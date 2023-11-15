Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) by 99.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 366,361 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after purchasing an additional 182,662 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $6,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Rivian Automotive by 118.8% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 89.3% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,687 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 99.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,745 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Rivian Automotive by 91.8% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,880 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Rivian Automotive news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,265 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.24, for a total value of $79,143.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,030 shares in the company, valued at $4,194,247.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ RIVN opened at $16.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.68 and a 1-year high of $35.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.22.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.44) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.61) by $0.17. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 42.17% and a negative net margin of 148.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.57) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 149.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RIVN shares. Wedbush cut their price target on Rivian Automotive from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group raised shares of Rivian Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Rivian Automotive from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.95.

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and seven-passenger sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for Electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com, Inc The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

