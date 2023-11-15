Rhumbline Advisers Sells 1,601 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,040 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,601 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.18% of Cooper Companies worth $34,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 102,613.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,385,611 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $458,180,000 after buying an additional 1,384,262 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter worth $147,125,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 10.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,225,167 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,577,508,000 after buying an additional 416,807 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 9.1% during the second quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,278,069 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $873,480,000 after buying an additional 189,308 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies during the first quarter worth $59,500,000. 96.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on COO. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $440.00 price objective on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Cooper Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $390.00 to $343.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $440.00 to $420.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 target price on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $401.30.

Cooper Companies Stock Up 3.7 %

COO opened at $342.95 on Wednesday. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $301.45 and a fifty-two week high of $399.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $326.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $359.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.02, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.94.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The medical device company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.01. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The company had revenue of $930.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $899.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

