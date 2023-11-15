Rhumbline Advisers Reduces Stock Holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 452,296 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 6,444 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.21% of NetApp worth $34,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in NetApp by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in NetApp by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,447 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in NetApp by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,369 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in NetApp by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 12,810 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in NetApp by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 595 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NetApp news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 22,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.44, for a total transaction of $1,747,680.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 103,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,234,670.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other NetApp news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 22,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.44, for a total transaction of $1,747,680.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 103,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,234,670.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert Parks sold 9,113 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.90, for a total value of $691,676.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,489 shares of company stock worth $5,909,145 in the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NetApp Stock Performance

NetApp stock opened at $78.70 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.28. NetApp, Inc. has a one year low of $58.08 and a one year high of $80.53.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 85.69% and a net margin of 19.49%. NetApp’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on NTAP shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded NetApp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Northland Securities decreased their price target on NetApp from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Susquehanna raised NetApp from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on NetApp from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on NetApp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NetApp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.84.

NetApp Profile

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

