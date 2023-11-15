Rhumbline Advisers Has $35.38 Million Stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 609,983 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 1,126 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $35,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 5,471 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 775.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 361,505 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $20,167,000 after purchasing an additional 320,191 shares in the last quarter. EA Series Trust bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,081,000. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $323,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 146.6% in the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,528 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. 39.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LVS shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Argus decreased their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Las Vegas Sands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.12.

Las Vegas Sands Stock Performance

NYSE LVS opened at $49.47 on Wednesday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52-week low of $41.42 and a 52-week high of $65.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $37.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.09 and a 200-day moving average of $53.98.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The casino operator reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.55. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 178.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 18th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the casino operator to buy up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Las Vegas Sands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 6th. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.91%.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.