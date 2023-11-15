Rhumbline Advisers Has $34.49 Million Stock Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 233,582 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,004 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.23% of J. M. Smucker worth $34,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJM. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in J. M. Smucker by 142.9% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in J. M. Smucker by 97.2% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SJM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Barclays dropped their target price on J. M. Smucker from $160.00 to $129.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on J. M. Smucker from $157.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Argus dropped their target price on J. M. Smucker from $170.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Consumer Edge upgraded J. M. Smucker from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $154.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at J. M. Smucker

In other J. M. Smucker news, insider Amy C. Held sold 9,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.80, for a total value of $1,426,064.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,972 shares in the company, valued at $858,773.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

Shares of J. M. Smucker stock opened at $111.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -653.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12 month low of $107.33 and a 12 month high of $163.07.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 0.21%. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.71 EPS for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is presently -2,494.12%.

About J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

