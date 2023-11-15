Rhumbline Advisers Grows Holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 180,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,663 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.34% of Tetra Tech worth $29,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 98,060.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,398,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $884,005,000 after acquiring an additional 5,393,332 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,303,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $874,777,000 after acquiring an additional 61,906 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,027,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $444,798,000 after acquiring an additional 305,293 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,707,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $281,585,000 after acquiring an additional 31,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc increased its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 945,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $154,804,000 after acquiring an additional 133,793 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TTEK shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $157.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a research report on Monday, August 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $181.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.00.

Tetra Tech Stock Up 4.4 %

NASDAQ TTEK opened at $160.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a PE ratio of 28.49 and a beta of 1.00. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.19 and a fifty-two week high of $173.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $155.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through two segments Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

