Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Sold by Candriam S.C.A.

Candriam S.C.A. trimmed its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 53.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,739 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RSG. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services during the first quarter worth about $203,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 1.9% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 34.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 1.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 31,162 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,129,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Republic Services by 2.9% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. 57.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RSG opened at $159.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $50.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.50. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.58 and a 1 year high of $160.04.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 41.39%.

Republic Services declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, October 26th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Republic Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.36.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

