Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) Stock Holdings Lowered by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,554 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Red Rock Resorts were worth $1,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Red Rock Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in Red Rock Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Red Rock Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Red Rock Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Red Rock Resorts by 601.1% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RRR. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a report on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.29.

Red Rock Resorts Price Performance

RRR stock opened at $44.26 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.81. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $37.82 and a one year high of $51.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68, a P/E/G ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 2.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.82.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.19. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 159.42%. The company had revenue of $411.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Red Rock Resorts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Red Rock Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 28.65%.

Red Rock Resorts Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company owns and operates 6 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 9 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

