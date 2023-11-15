Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) Shares Purchased by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Free Report) by 111.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,350 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Ready Capital were worth $971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RC. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Ready Capital by 232.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Ready Capital by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Ready Capital by 1,028.8% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 5,360 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Ready Capital by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Ready Capital by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares in the last quarter. 52.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ready Capital Price Performance

Shares of RC opened at $10.19 on Wednesday. Ready Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $9.19 and a 12 month high of $13.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.64. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.41.

Ready Capital Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This is a positive change from Ready Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.13%. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.25%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RC. StockNews.com raised Ready Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Ready Capital from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Wedbush began coverage on Ready Capital in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on Ready Capital from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Ready Capital from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ready Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.44.

About Ready Capital

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small to medium balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, construction loans, and mortgage-backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

