Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 353,477 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,536 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $19,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 43,697 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 83,011 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 185,156 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,391,000 after acquiring an additional 27,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 41,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after acquiring an additional 10,575 shares during the last quarter. 81.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised Prosperity Bancshares to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Stephens reduced their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.63.

Prosperity Bancshares Trading Up 6.4 %

Shares of PB stock opened at $58.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.46. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.60 and a 12-month high of $78.76.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $419.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.16 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 30.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prosperity Bancshares Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. This is a boost from Prosperity Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.62%.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

Further Reading

