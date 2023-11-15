Prospera Financial Services Inc Sells 677 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lessened its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report) by 15.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 677 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ATVI. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 95,877.9% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 128,371,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,821,706,000 after acquiring an additional 128,237,611 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the first quarter worth about $880,055,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter worth about $742,922,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 670.9% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,508,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,885,000 after purchasing an additional 9,145,528 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 219.4% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,575,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,167,000 after purchasing an additional 5,203,383 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ATVI shares. Edward Jones cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Roth Capital downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. UBS Group downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.28.

Activision Blizzard Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $94.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.29 billion, a PE ratio of 34.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.94 and a fifty-two week high of $94.57.

Activision Blizzard Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

